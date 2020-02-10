Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 872 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 232.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $115.32. 3,600,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,502. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.50. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $95.14 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

