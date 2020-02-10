Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.2% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,045,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,743,000 after buying an additional 43,556 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,439,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after purchasing an additional 56,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $439.64. The company had a trading volume of 548,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.66. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $292.53 and a 1-year high of $441.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

