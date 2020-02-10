Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 41,400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 216.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.80. 5,589,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,255,791. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18.

