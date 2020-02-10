Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 330.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $97.09. 90,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,105. The firm has a market cap of $219.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.73.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.