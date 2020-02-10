Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $7.79 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Leidos worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 74,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Leidos by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Leidos by 354.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,548,000 after acquiring an additional 268,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,160. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $113.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

