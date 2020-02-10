Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Makes New $5.44 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $122,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $620,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $317,000. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

NYSE GS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.33. 1,537,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,923. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.89. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.