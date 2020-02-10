Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,094 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Raytheon makes up approximately 2.0% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 832,636 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 187.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 398,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 291.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,658,000 after purchasing an additional 279,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,521,000 after purchasing an additional 260,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of Raytheon stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $169.64 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.28.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on RTN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.57.

In other Raytheon news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.