Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 325 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.9% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $8.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $334.74. 932,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.90 and a 52-week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

