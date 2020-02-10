Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 91 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $23.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,502.68. The stock had a trading volume of 854,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,971. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,416.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,286.83. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

