Match Group (MTCH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH):

2/9/2020 – Match Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Aegis. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $81.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2020 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2020 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/19/2020 – Match Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

1/17/2020 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/17/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2019 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Match Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2019 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $77.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.21. Match Group Inc has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Match Group Inc alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 276.03% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,707,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,300,000 after purchasing an additional 188,769 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,473,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after purchasing an additional 317,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,442,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 928,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,335,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 504,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,461,000 after purchasing an additional 116,975 shares during the period. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.