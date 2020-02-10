Mathes Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,598 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.6% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $93,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.89 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $104.26 and a 52 week high of $185.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.21 and its 200-day moving average is $147.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,398.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

