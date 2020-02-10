Matthew Derella Sells 27,243 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE TWTR opened at $37.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 447.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 74,500.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Twitter by 77.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

