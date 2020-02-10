Maverick Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,574.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $243,190.00 and approximately $2,574.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.03556821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00253806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00136708 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

