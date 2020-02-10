Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Sells $17,165.40 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Jon Imperato sold 268 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $17,165.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jon Imperato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16.

NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 956,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,020. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,671,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $717,925,000 after purchasing an additional 227,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,309,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,088,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,875,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after purchasing an additional 384,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,746,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

