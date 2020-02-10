McBride (LON:MCB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

McBride (LON:MCB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MCB opened at GBX 64.95 ($0.85) on Monday. McBride has a twelve month low of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.40 ($1.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.44. The company has a market cap of $118.73 million and a PE ratio of 14.76.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

