McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Given New GBX 140 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 154 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded McCarthy & Stone to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.74) price target (up previously from GBX 125 ($1.64)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded McCarthy & Stone to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 171 ($2.25) to GBX 168 ($2.21) in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 150.33 ($1.98).

McCarthy & Stone stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 153 ($2.01). 803,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.09 million and a P/E ratio of 27.32. McCarthy & Stone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 143.51.

In other news, insider Gill Barr purchased 7,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

