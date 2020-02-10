McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.93. 88,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,216. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. McKesson has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $161.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.