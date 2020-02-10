MCO Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. MCO has a total market capitalization of $91.84 million and $36.12 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MCO has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One MCO token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.81 or 0.00059302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, IDEX and Coinnest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $562.93 or 0.05740859 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055245 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024177 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00120541 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003893 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO (MCO) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com. MCO’s official website is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Huobi, Cashierest, Livecoin, Bittrex, Coinrail, IDEX, Coinnest, Bithumb, Gate.io, Upbit, YoBit, EXX, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Binance, Liqui, Bit-Z, ABCC, HitBTC, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

