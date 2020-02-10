Measurable Data Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.31 Million (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Measurable Data Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $7.50, $13.77 and $33.94. Measurable Data Token has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $14.31 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Measurable Data Token has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000201 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MDT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2015. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 558,975,019 coins. Measurable Data Token’s official website is www.mdt.co. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

