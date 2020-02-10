Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman Sells 8,296 Shares

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $230,462.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 482,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,405,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medallia alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $1,076,523.28.

MDLA stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. Medallia has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medallia will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 211,266 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $14,193,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medallia in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.