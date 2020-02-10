Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) CFO Sells $84,645.00 in Stock

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) CFO Bill Korn sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $84,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,446.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bill Korn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Bill Korn sold 16,776 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $95,119.92.

On Monday, February 3rd, Bill Korn sold 12,295 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $60,860.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.41. 533,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,066. Medical Transcription Billing Corp has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTBC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

