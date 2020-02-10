Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) to announce $16.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.85 million and the highest is $16.31 million. Medical Transcription Billing reported sales of $16.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will report full year sales of $64.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.53 million to $64.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $100.47 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $100.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Transcription Billing.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTBC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $60,860.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $5.86 on Monday. Medical Transcription Billing has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29.

Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

