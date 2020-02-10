MediShares Price Reaches $0.0052 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. MediShares has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $277,773.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediShares has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.03577739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00250288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00135537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002863 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

