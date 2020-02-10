Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,339,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Medtronic worth $265,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Shares of MDT traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.95. 3,946,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,566. The firm has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

