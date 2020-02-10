MEET.ONE Market Capitalization Hits $1.42 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $721,667.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.36 or 0.03595766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00253593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00137420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002669 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.