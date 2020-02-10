Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $71,493.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00748950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007514 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,471,487 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

