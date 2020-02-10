Melon (MLN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35,014.00

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Melon token can now be bought for about $5.52 or 0.00056484 BTC on exchanges including Bitsane, Radar Relay, IDEX and Liqui. Melon has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and $35,014.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Melon has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.03571525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00252815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00136350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bitsane, Bittrex, IDEX, Kraken and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

