Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0144 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $430,562.00 and $829.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.53 or 0.01264507 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017633 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004009 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000903 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

