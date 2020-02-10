MenaPay (MPAY) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.19 million and $440,143.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.03577739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00250288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00135537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002863 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,356,613 tokens. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

