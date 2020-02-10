Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $649.23. The stock had a trading volume of 157,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $640.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.03. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $338.95 and a fifty-two week high of $725.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bradesco Corretora lowered Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $697.55.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

