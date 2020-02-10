Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56), RTT News reports. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $12.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $658.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $643.53 and a 200-day moving average of $590.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mercadolibre has a 12-month low of $346.99 and a 12-month high of $725.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.55.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

