Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.63 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MCY traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 457,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,193. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80.

Get Mercury General alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.