Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report $199.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $204.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.29 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $174.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $790.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $785.70 million to $800.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $862.61 million, with estimates ranging from $840.70 million to $878.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $925,750.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,563. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $81.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.08.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

