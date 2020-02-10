Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Holdings Raised by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Merit Medical Systems worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 44,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

MMSI traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.89. 284,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,266. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $63.64.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

