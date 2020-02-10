Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

MTH stock opened at $72.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.94. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,864,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,832,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after buying an additional 53,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

