Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other Meritor news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $85,689.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $352,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Meritor by 214,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meritor stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. Meritor has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

