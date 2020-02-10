Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Mesa Air Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.91. 255,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,272. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $252.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MESA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

