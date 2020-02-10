Metadium (META) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $90,077.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Metadium token can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex, Kucoin, Coinsuper and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.88 or 0.03574386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00248621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00134378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.