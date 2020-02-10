MetaMorph (METM) Price Up 27.6% This Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, BiteBTC, IDEX and LATOKEN. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $77,256.00 and approximately $26,773.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.55 or 0.05800691 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00059292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00128426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003868 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BiteBTC, LATOKEN, Mercatox and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

