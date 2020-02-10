Metaverse ETP Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.86 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00003534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, TOPBTC, HitBTC and CoinBene. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $26.79 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.93 or 0.02247798 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00120349 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,569,518 coins and its circulating supply is 77,569,413 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Coinsuper, CoinBene, RightBTC, Bit-Z, HitBTC, QBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

