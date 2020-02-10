Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEOH. Cowen decreased their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Methanex from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,224,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

