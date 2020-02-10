Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

MEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

MEI opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. Methode Electronics’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $16,076,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2,682.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 387,685 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1,664.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 283,143 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,017,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

