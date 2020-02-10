Metlife Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (NYSE:MET)

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Metlife in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Metlife’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

MET stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44. Metlife has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Metlife by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Metlife by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Metlife by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Metlife by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

