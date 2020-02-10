Metronome (MET) Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $50.98, $18.94 and $5.60. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $785,297.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.88 or 0.03574386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00248621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00134378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,714,936 coins and its circulating supply is 10,190,687 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $50.98, $24.68, $20.33, $5.60, $7.50, $24.43, $10.39, $32.15, $13.77, $18.94 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

