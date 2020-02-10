MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,780,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 886,752 shares during the period. MGIC Investment comprises about 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.94% of MGIC Investment worth $96,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.16. 2,175,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,689. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 19,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $284,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,455,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,918,495.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 176,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,594 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

