Michael Carrieri Sells 18,266 Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $412,263.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NSSC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,498. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $416.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $6,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

