Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Microchip Technology worth $124,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.76. The stock had a trading volume of 78,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.