Micromines Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Micromines has traded 86.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $11,758.00 and $25.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Micromines token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Micromines alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.16 or 0.03479232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00248855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00135643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines.

Micromines Token Trading

Micromines can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, Bilaxy and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.