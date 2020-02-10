Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,574 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $183.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,396.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $185.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

