Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First Merchants Corp’s 9th Largest Position

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,486 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 32,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 21,555 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 50,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $183.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $185.63. The company has a market cap of $1,398.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.